‘No aid from Centre for Odia language promotion’: Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi tells Odisha Assembly house

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has not provided any assistance to the State for promotion of Odia language after it was accorded classical status.

This was informed by Odia Language Literature and Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Making a statement as per the direction of Speaker SN Patro, the Minister said the department has no information about the Central government assistance and the ratio of Central share.

Patro had on Tuesday directed the Minister to make a statement after Congress leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati said both the State and Central were neglecting Odia language and culture.

Bahinipati said though the Central Government had allocated Rs 300 crore for promotion of Classical languages in the country, not a single rupee was allotted for promotion of Odia language.

A major part of the money (around 90 per cent) was provided for promotion of Sanskrit language, he alleged.

Bahinipati wanted to know whether the State Government has sought any assistance from the Centre and requested the Speaker to direct the Minister to inform the House.