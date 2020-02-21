Home States Odisha

Amnesty scheme not to be extended further: Minister Pratap Jena

The State Government had extended the deadline for the scheme for regularisation of unauthorised constructions by 15 days.

Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena

Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Minister for Housing and Urban Development Pratap Jena on Thursday announced that the deadline of Sarbakhyama Yojana (amnesty scheme) to regularise unapproved construction in urban areas would not be extended.

The deadline expired on Thursday.

“As we had given sufficient time to people to avail benefits of the amnesty scheme, there will be no further extension of the deadline. Now, the next step will be to initiate legal action against defaulters,” the Minister told media persons outside the Assembly.

The State Government had extended the deadline for the scheme for regularisation of unauthorised constructions by 15 days.

The earlier deadline was on February 5. Raising the issue in the Assembly on Thursday, leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra demanded that the deadline of amnesty scheme should be extended further in view of the overwhelming response to it.

Speaker Surya Narayan Patro had asked the Housing and Urban Development to look into the matter.

The Government had launched the scheme in June 2018 to regularise unapproved constructions after payment of fine apart from submission of building construction plan and fire safety certificates.

In June last year, the deadline of the scheme was extended by six months.

