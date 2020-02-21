Collectorate locked over tokens

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Farmers, led by BJP leader and Zilla Parishad president Dasarath Podiami and Malkangiri MLA Aditya Madhi, on Thursday staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate demanding lifting of paddy kept at different procurement centres across the district.

The agitating farmers also locked the gates of the Collectorate.

However, Additional Civil Supplies Officer Manoj Kumar Pradhan said the farmers, who are demanding procurement of their stock, do not have tokens.

The agitation was continuing till last reports came in.