GRS disengaged for corruption

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The gram rojgar sevak (GRS) of Paschimbad panchayat under Jaleswar block in Balasore district Sabita Prusty was disengaged from service while show cause has been issued to the panchayat extension officer of the GP Sushanta Kumar Jena following exposure of corruption made by a beneficiary in rural housing scheme during a telephone call under ‘Mo Sarkar’ on Wednesday.

Official sources said Dinesh Kumar Adha, junior engineer of the block has been withdrawn from the gram panchayat.

All incentives and instalments in favour of the eligible beneficiaries of the gram panchayat have been released.

The beneficiary had alleged that money was taken for photo uploading and bill payment. Following the exposure of corruption, the district collector was asked to verify from 10-15 beneficiaries personally.

The collector checked and found that the GRS was taking money and all other staff, including the PEO, was involved.