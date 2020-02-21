Odisha government mulls Art panel approval for building plan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha Government focusing on climate-resilient infrastructure and cities of historical significance redeveloped aesthetically, a new set of building regulations and restrictions has now been proposed.

Under its proposed Odisha Development Authorities (Planning and Building Standards) Rules, 2020, clearance of Art Commission will be a pre-requisite for building plans approval from the development authorities along with architectural control.

Planning member of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) Gouri Shankar Bhuyan said the authority will grant the permission only after the clearance is given by the Art Commission constituted as per Odisha Development Authorities Act.

“Significant changes in the Floor Area Ratio norms and setbacks have been proposed in the new rules. The authority, on the recommendation of the Commission, will issue public notice from time to time prescribing architectural norms in different zones. The rules will be finalised soon,” he said. As proposed, no construction or reconstruction will be permitted within a distance of 100 metre in all directions from the outer boundary of a protected monument.

Though construction is currently banned beyond 100 metre and within 300 metres of Centrally protected monuments and no construction is allowed above first floor and a height of seven metre beyond a radius of 100 metre and within a radius of 300 metres, State protected monuments, reconstruction, addition or alteration may be allowed in rare cases with approval from the authorities concerned.

Provision of rainwater harvesting has been made mandatory for all sizes of plots, which are more than 100 square metre in area including open spaces.

For residential plotted housing projects, construction of rainwater harvesting structure with emphasis on storage and reuse has been prescribed.

The harvesting structure will have to avoid concrete paving and the projects should use permeable materials for open parking spaces.

Besides, recharging of groundwater is mandatory for all types of buildings having a plot area of 225 square metre and above.

All residential plotted housing projects with plot area of 300 square metre and above, and educational, institutional, commercial, industrial, mercantile and recreational buildings having plot size of 500 square metre and above will have a minimum capacity of generating solar energy of 5 per cent of the connected load or 20 Watt per sq ft for available roof space.

Clearance for new buildings for hospitals, star hotels, housing and commercial complexes, hostels, laboratory and research institutes, police and army barracks will only be given, if they have a provision in the building design for an insulated pipeline from the rooftop in the building to various distribution points where hot water is required.

They should complete installation of solar water heating systems before obtaining necessary licence to commence their business.

In BDA area, no building exceeding 10-metre height will be permitted without clearance from Commissioner of Police within 200-metre radius from the boundary of the Governor’s House, Secretariat, Assembly and residence of the Chief Minister