Home States Odisha

OERC seeks public view on compensation regulations

The proposed regulation titled OERC (Compensation to Victims of Electrical Accidents) Regulation, 2020 will ensure compensation in case of an  electrical accident resulting in loss of life or injury.

Published: 21st February 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Power, electricity, dues

Representational image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Releasing a regulatory framework for payment of compensation to victims of electrical accidents in the wake of Ganjam bus tragedy that claimed 11 lives, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has invited public opinion before giving the proposed regulation a statutory status.

The proposed regulation titled OERC (Compensation to Victims of Electrical Accidents) Regulation, 2020 will ensure compensation by the licensee (generation, transmission or distribution) in case of an electrical accident resulting in loss of life or injury to human or animals within 30 days of receipt of report from competent authority.

In the event of an accident, a report will be submitted by either junior electrical engineer or assistant electrical engineer or their equivalent officer of the licensee to the Electrical Inspector of the area and to Managing Director or Chief Executive Officer in a prescribed format within 24 hours.

On receipt of such a report, the Electrical Inspector will submit a detailed report of the accident to the MD or CEO of the licensee through Chief Electrical Inspector within 15 days.

The next of the kin of a person who has been killed in an electrical accident or a person affected is at liberty to make a claim for compensation by presenting in person or sending by post to the MD or CEO of the company for compensation in accordance with these Regulations.

As per the provisions of the proposed regulation, the CEO or MD of the company will pay the compensation within 30 days of receipt of the inquiry report from Electrical Inspector.

There is a scope for appeal for the claimant if he is aggrieved over the entitlement of compensation or quantum of compensation or non-redressal of his grievance.

The aggrieved person may appeal before the Energy Secretary whose decision on the matter will be final.

The quantum of compensation payable for loss of human life prescribed in the regulation is Rs 4 lakh whereas it is Rs 2 lakh for person with 60 per cent disability and Rs 59,100 for persons with 40 per cent to 60 per cent disability.

The compensation amount will be payable on the basis of certificate with regard to percentage of disability granted by Chief District Medical Officer or Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the district concerned.

On hospitalisation of injured persons for more than one week, the patient will get an assistance of Rs 12,700 whereas the amount has been fixed at Rs 4,300 for a stay less than a week.

As per the regulation, a compensation of Rs 30,000 for death of cow and buffaloes, Rs 25,000 for draught animals and `50 per poultry bird subject to maximum Rs 5,000.

Interested persons are required to submit their views on the proposed regulation on or before March 18, 2018, OERC said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission Odisha OERC
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp