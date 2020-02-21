OERC seeks public view on compensation regulations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Releasing a regulatory framework for payment of compensation to victims of electrical accidents in the wake of Ganjam bus tragedy that claimed 11 lives, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has invited public opinion before giving the proposed regulation a statutory status.

The proposed regulation titled OERC (Compensation to Victims of Electrical Accidents) Regulation, 2020 will ensure compensation by the licensee (generation, transmission or distribution) in case of an electrical accident resulting in loss of life or injury to human or animals within 30 days of receipt of report from competent authority.

In the event of an accident, a report will be submitted by either junior electrical engineer or assistant electrical engineer or their equivalent officer of the licensee to the Electrical Inspector of the area and to Managing Director or Chief Executive Officer in a prescribed format within 24 hours.

On receipt of such a report, the Electrical Inspector will submit a detailed report of the accident to the MD or CEO of the licensee through Chief Electrical Inspector within 15 days.

The next of the kin of a person who has been killed in an electrical accident or a person affected is at liberty to make a claim for compensation by presenting in person or sending by post to the MD or CEO of the company for compensation in accordance with these Regulations.

As per the provisions of the proposed regulation, the CEO or MD of the company will pay the compensation within 30 days of receipt of the inquiry report from Electrical Inspector.

There is a scope for appeal for the claimant if he is aggrieved over the entitlement of compensation or quantum of compensation or non-redressal of his grievance.

The aggrieved person may appeal before the Energy Secretary whose decision on the matter will be final.

The quantum of compensation payable for loss of human life prescribed in the regulation is Rs 4 lakh whereas it is Rs 2 lakh for person with 60 per cent disability and Rs 59,100 for persons with 40 per cent to 60 per cent disability.

The compensation amount will be payable on the basis of certificate with regard to percentage of disability granted by Chief District Medical Officer or Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the district concerned.

On hospitalisation of injured persons for more than one week, the patient will get an assistance of Rs 12,700 whereas the amount has been fixed at Rs 4,300 for a stay less than a week.

As per the regulation, a compensation of Rs 30,000 for death of cow and buffaloes, Rs 25,000 for draught animals and `50 per poultry bird subject to maximum Rs 5,000.

Interested persons are required to submit their views on the proposed regulation on or before March 18, 2018, OERC said.