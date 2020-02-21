Paddy procurement in Odisha hits funds roadblock  

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Mismanagement in procurement of paddy across mandis in Dhenkanal district has left farmers worried.

While many are waiting for tokens to sell their paddy, mandis do not have enough space to stock the grains due to delay in paddy lifting by millers.

The district has 80 mandis and 89.8 lakh quintal of paddy has been procured from 24,075 farmers till date.

Although procurement was scheduled to start from December 18, it was delayed till January 8 as primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) did not have sufficient funds to purchase paddy. The Collector intervened and directed millers to bear the procurement expenses following which, the process started.

In many mandis, farmers are yet to get tokens. PACS secretary Laxmipriya Lenka said they are yet to get Rs 2.5 crore as labour payment for procurement since 2011-12 from the Government.

“Now that millers are paying the labour charges, procurement is being carried at their convenience”, she said.

Civil Supply Officer Sanjeev Kumar Sahoo said allegation of delay in procurement has been received from various mandis and they are trying to sort the issues.