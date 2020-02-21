Home States Odisha

Port Health Unit in Odisha's Paradip soon

An MoU in this regard was signed between PPT and Port Health Organisation (PHO), Government of India on Thursday.

Published: 21st February 2020 07:31 AM

Doctor

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A Port Health Unit, headed by a Health Officer, will come up in a four-room building of Paradip Port Trust (PPT), located at Bhuyan Chowk, Madhuban here.

Terming it a historic day, PPT Chairman Rinkesh Roy said the PHU will ensure healthcare of crews of ships berthing at Paradip along with their sanitation. Besides, it will also ensure food safety, health and hygiene in the city. Roy said he had been pursuing with the ministry concerned for setting up such facility in Paradip as all other major ports already have it. 

The MoU was signed by Assistant Estate Manager, PPT Biswajit Mishra on behalf of PPT and Senior Regional Director, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare SK Kar  on behalf of the Central Government in the presence of the chairman, CMO, PPT Hospital Prahallad Panda and other HoDs of PPT. This partnership is a part of obligation of India under International Health Regulation 2005 (IHR-2005). 

TAGS
Odisha Paradip Port health unit
