Home States Odisha

Rourkela headmistress' negligence costs student's HSC exam registration, suspended from duty  

Sources said due to her negligence, a Class X student of the school could not fill up form for the ongoing HSC examination of the Board of Secondary Education in November 2019.

Published: 21st February 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The in-charge headmistress of Panposh Municipal Nodal High School, Manas Mohini Bal, was placed under suspension for negligence on Wednesday. Bal was also removed from the charge of examination centre superintendent.

Sources said due to her negligence, a Class X student of the school could not fill up form for the ongoing High School Certificate (HSC) examination of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in November last year.

However, the student was able to appear the examination, which started from Wednesday, following intervention of Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan.

After getting approval of the authorities concerned, District Education Officer (DEO) Ranjan Kumar Giri issued the suspension order of the headmistress and appointed another examination centre superintendent in her place.

Giri said for some reason, Bal denied the student to fill up his form for the HSC examination. On Tuesday, the student’s parents informed the matter to the office of Rourkela ADM.

The Collector immediately took up the matter with BSE officials following which the Board allowed the student to take the matriculation examination, the DEO added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rourkela Rourkela schools HSC exams
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp