Rourkela headmistress' negligence costs student's HSC exam registration, suspended from duty  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The in-charge headmistress of Panposh Municipal Nodal High School, Manas Mohini Bal, was placed under suspension for negligence on Wednesday. Bal was also removed from the charge of examination centre superintendent.

Sources said due to her negligence, a Class X student of the school could not fill up form for the ongoing High School Certificate (HSC) examination of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in November last year.

However, the student was able to appear the examination, which started from Wednesday, following intervention of Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan.

After getting approval of the authorities concerned, District Education Officer (DEO) Ranjan Kumar Giri issued the suspension order of the headmistress and appointed another examination centre superintendent in her place.

Giri said for some reason, Bal denied the student to fill up his form for the HSC examination. On Tuesday, the student’s parents informed the matter to the office of Rourkela ADM.

The Collector immediately took up the matter with BSE officials following which the Board allowed the student to take the matriculation examination, the DEO added.