Home States Odisha

Trade unions want job restoration of Adhunik Metaliks workers 

Mohanty said the new management is legally bound to restore jobs of AML workers and pay their outstanding dues.

Published: 21st February 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With the decks cleared for acquisition of the closed Adhunik Metaliks Ltd (AML) plant in Kuanrmunda block of Sundargarh district by UK-based Liberty House Group, trade unions have intensified demand for restoration of jobs of workers and payment of their outstanding dues. 

Earlier in May, 2018, the CITU-affiliated Adhunik Metaliks Karmachari Sangh (AMKS) had filed a petition before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Kolkata to protect interest of AML workers. 

CITU national vice-president and AMKS president Bishnu Mohanty said as per Section 31 (1) of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, the Committee of Creditors had given 99.94 per cent voting share to Liberty House Group and a Resolution Plan was approved for acquisition of AML. According to the Resolution Plan, the UK-based conglomerate was supposed to pay Rs 410 crore for acquisition of AML but failed several deadlines. 

Recently, the Liberty House Group deposited Rs 410 crore as deal money and additional `10 crore for delayed payment following which the NCLAT, in its February 17 interim order, paved way for acquisition of AML.

Mohanty said the NCLAT has fixed the final date for passing the order on March 3. He claimed that around 5,000 workers including 1,500 regular ones were dependant on AML.

Till closure of the plant in July, 2017, there were around 1,200 employees who were not paid salaries for months and the company also did not deposit its share of statutory dues.  

Mohanty said the new management is legally bound to restore jobs of AML workers and pay their outstanding dues.

“CITU would intensify protest if the demands are not met,” he added. Spokesperson for INTUC-affiliated Sundargarh Shramik Sangh NR Samal also demanded restoration of jobs of AML workers and settlement of their pending dues. 

AML, an integrated steel plant of 0.5 MTPA, started production during 2004. However, it had resorted to abrupt lock out on February 13, 2015 citing acute financial and operational issues.

After Odisha Government declared the lock out as illegal, the plant resumed operation from May 15, 2015, to July 31, 2017, till the AML management officially declared it insolvent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adhunik Metaliks Odisha trade unions
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp