Woman BJD leader who set herself on fire succumbs to injuries in Odisha's Berhampur

Meenakshi, a State executive member of Biju Mahila Janata Dal had set herself afire in front of Berhampur SP office protesting police action against her son.

BERHAMPUR:  After battling for life for the last eight days, BJD women wing leader Meenakshi Mishra, who had attempted self-immolation on February 12, succumbed on Thursday.

With over 90 per cent burn injuries, she was first admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital and later, shifted to SCBMCH.

As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where she breathed her last.

On January 28, Meenakshi and her son Krutibasa had sustained grievous injuries after being attacked with sharp-edged weapons by a group of persons.

Basing on her complaint, police arrested three members of the group. Later, Krutibasa was also arrested on the basis of a counter FIR. 

Meenakshi had claimed that her son was falsely implicated and demanded his release unconditionally. She had also written to SP Pinak Mishra demanding arrest of the remaining members of the group and release of her son. When her plea went unheard, she took the drastic step. 

Following the BMJD leader’s death, Manav Adhikar Surakshya Manch urged the State Government for an impartial inquiry into her allegations of partiality by police.

Coordinator of the Manch Abani Gaya said that when a leader of the ruling party is being meted out such treatment by the administration, there is little hope for the common man to expect justice from police.

He also questioned how Meenakshi was allowed to enter the police headquarters with kerosene despite the presence of security personnel at the entry gate.

Earlier, a group of BMJD leaders of Ganjam district had visited the hospital where Meenakshi was undergoing treatment.

Krutibasa was also released on bail when his mother was in the hospital.On the day, the BJD issued a statement condoling the death of Meenakshi but remained silent on her allegations.Police had earlier refuted the allegations of injustice to Meenakshi and claimed they acted impartially.

Protest turns fatal

