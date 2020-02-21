Woman killed for dowry in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A woman was allegedly killed by her husband and in-laws as her parents failed to meet their dowry demand in Tentoi village under Naugaon police limits on Wednesday night.

The deceased is 27-year-old Jayanti Ojha of Nayasingada village under Naugaon police limits. She was married to Dilip Moharana of Tentoi last year and during the wedding, the groom’s parents had demanded additional dowry of Rs 3 lakh.

However, Jayanti’s parents had expressed their inability to pay the huge amount. Soon, Jayanti’s in-laws started harassing her mentally and physically to get the money.

On Wednesday night, they allegedly killed her and hanged the body in her room to give it a suicide angle.

Jayanti’s father Babaji Ojha said her in-laws were demanding Rs 3 lakh for opening a furniture shop in Paradip.

He alleged that two days back, they had threatened his daughter of dire consequences if she did not bring the cash.

Police have arrested Dilip and forwarded him to court.