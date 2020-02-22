Development of  Utkalmani’s village soon

By Express News Service

PURI: Work on transforming Suando village, the birthplace of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, into a heritage village will start soon, said Puri Collector Balwant Singh.

Singh along with district officials and PWD engineers visited the village on Wednesday. With State Government deciding to fund the project, a number of infrastructure works would be carried out in Suando.

He interacted with Rabindra Kumar Dash, the great-grandson of Utkalmani about the project that includes setting up of a museum, a park and developing the village school.

Also, the road from Pattanaika Chhak along NH-316 connecting Suando village would be two-laned and rest sheds, visitors’ amenities set up on the stretch.

Local Tehsildar SK Dutta informed the Collector about availability of land in the village for the museum and park and land acquisition for widening and relaying the old approach road to the village.

The Chief Minister in November last year had announced to transform the village into a heritage site during the foundation laying ceremony of Suando Setu.

The blueprint of the project prepared by Puducherry-based INTACH was shown to the locals.

Last month, 5T Secretary VK Pandian had visited the village and explored the scope of infrastructure work under the heritage village project.