Dhenkanal police arrests jail warder for murder

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Dhenkanal Town police on Friday arrested jail warder Bairangi Barik along with two criminals, Babaji Sandha and Kalia Mati, in connection with murder of one Purna Chandra Behera on Wednesday.

Town police station IIC Guanranjan Samal said Barik used to supply drugs to Babaji and Kalia when the duo was in jail.

He was also known to have links with the deceased, from whom he used to borrow money.

On the day of the incident, Babaji and Kalia had a heated exchange of words with Purna when they were having a feast.

Bairagi intervened and allegedly instigated Babaji and Kalia to kill Purna. The trio was produced before the SDJM court.