Farmers block NH over crop insurance claims in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Farmers of Kuchinda sub-division blocked the NH-53 for 24 hours demanding disbursement of insurance claims under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for the crop loss due to drought during 2018 Kharif crop season.

The blockade starting from 12 pm on Thursday to 3 pm on Friday disrupted vehicular movement on the busy highway.

ALSO READ: Odisha farmers protest as 40,000 quintal paddy remains unsold due to hassled procurement process

Farmer leader Kusadhwaj Choudhuri said the Reliance Insurance company had insured the crop and as per rule, it should disburse the insurance claims within 45 days after the crop cutting report is submitted.

Farmers should have got their insurance claims by March 2019, but they not received any funds so far. Around 12,000 farmers of Kuchinda sub-division were affected by the drought then.

The impasse was over only after officials of district administration and police gave a written assurance that steps would be taken to fulfil their demand. A level meeting would be held at Bhubaneswar on February 26 to resolve the issue.