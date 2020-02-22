Home States Odisha

Farmers block NH over crop insurance claims in Odisha

The blockade starting from 12 pm on Thursday to 3 pm on Friday disrupted vehicular movement on the busy highway.

Published: 22nd February 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer carrying husk from a rice blast disease-affected paddy field in Tiruchy on Sunday

For representational purposes only (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Farmers of Kuchinda sub-division blocked the NH-53 for 24 hours demanding disbursement of insurance claims under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for the crop loss due to drought during 2018 Kharif crop season. 

The blockade starting from 12 pm on Thursday to 3 pm on Friday disrupted vehicular movement on the busy highway.

ALSO READ: Odisha farmers protest as 40,000 quintal paddy remains unsold due to hassled procurement process 

Farmer leader Kusadhwaj Choudhuri said the Reliance Insurance company had insured the crop and as per rule, it should disburse the insurance claims within 45 days after the crop cutting report is submitted.

Farmers should have got their insurance claims by March 2019, but they not received any funds so far. Around 12,000 farmers of Kuchinda sub-division were affected by the drought then.

The impasse was over only after officials of district administration and police gave a written assurance that steps would be taken to fulfil their demand. A level meeting would be held at Bhubaneswar on February 26 to resolve the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha farmers
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp