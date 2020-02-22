Home States Odisha

History play on Bibudhendra’s life today

The play, Sangrami Bibudhendra, will be presented by members of the association to mark centenary celebration of Misra being observed by it along with Bibudhendra Misra Memorial Trust.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court Bar Association will stage a chronicle play on freedom fighter, former union minister and lawyer Bibudhendra Misra’s life as a follower of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, at Saheed Bhawan on Saturday.

The play, Sangrami Bibudhendra, will be presented by members of the association to mark centenary celebration of Misra being observed by it along with Bibudhendra Misra Memorial Trust.

“The play is based on events in Misra’s life when he was arrested, prosecuted and charged under ‘Enemy Agent Ordinance’ for attempting to help Bose’s army in exile to enter India via the shores of Bay of Bengal at Puri”, said advocate Prasanna Kumar Nanda, writer of the play.

“In the course of trial he faced the possibility of being sentenced to capital punishment under the Enemy Agent Ordinance”, Nanda said. Directed by Dinesh Rout the play will be presented by members of OHBA after the Bibudhendra Misra Memorial Lecture session on February 22 evening.

Earlier, the centenary celebration was launched by conducting a National Moot Court Competition on February 15 (his death anniversary day). In total 39 participants from different universities across the country had participated. 

Born on November 30, 1920, Misra passed away on February 15, 2012. Misra, who was elected to Rajya Sabha in 1958 and Lok Sabha in 1962, had served as Minister of Law under Jawaharlal Nehru and Minister of Industries under Lal Bahadur Shastri.

