Home States Odisha

Medical negligence: Private clinic sealed after patient’s death in Odisha's Berhampur

Since 16 patients are undergoing treatment at the clinic, the owner has been asked to shift them to a suitable facility within a week.

Published: 22nd February 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The district administration on Friday sealed the private clinic at Goulundi where a 24-year-old woman of Lanjipalli died allegedly due to medical negligence five days back.

Earlier, a team of officials had visited the clinic for inspection while police questioned the facility’s owner and the doctor who operated the victim, Aishwarya Singhdeo, for appendicitis. The team submitted its report to the district Collector following which the Berhampur Sub-Collector sealed the clinic.

Since 16 patients are undergoing treatment at the clinic, the owner has been asked to shift them to a suitable facility within a week.

On Monday, Singhdeo was admitted to the clinic, named ‘Gurudev’, for undergoing appendicitis operation. However, she died under mysterious circumstances. Alleging medical negligence, her family members lodged a complaint against the clinic owner and the doctor with local police.

Various social organisations and residents of Lanjipalli also took out a protest march demanding stern action against the clinic and a probe into the death of Singhdeo. It was also alleged that four patients had died in the clinic in the last three months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Berhampur Odisha medical negligence
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp