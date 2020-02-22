Medical negligence: Private clinic sealed after patient’s death in Odisha's Berhampur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The district administration on Friday sealed the private clinic at Goulundi where a 24-year-old woman of Lanjipalli died allegedly due to medical negligence five days back.

Earlier, a team of officials had visited the clinic for inspection while police questioned the facility’s owner and the doctor who operated the victim, Aishwarya Singhdeo, for appendicitis. The team submitted its report to the district Collector following which the Berhampur Sub-Collector sealed the clinic.

Since 16 patients are undergoing treatment at the clinic, the owner has been asked to shift them to a suitable facility within a week.

On Monday, Singhdeo was admitted to the clinic, named ‘Gurudev’, for undergoing appendicitis operation. However, she died under mysterious circumstances. Alleging medical negligence, her family members lodged a complaint against the clinic owner and the doctor with local police.

Various social organisations and residents of Lanjipalli also took out a protest march demanding stern action against the clinic and a probe into the death of Singhdeo. It was also alleged that four patients had died in the clinic in the last three months.