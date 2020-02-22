Home States Odisha

Odisha forest guard thrashes pregnant woman on suspicion of her being timber smuggler 

The pregnant woman, Sukumati Guhia of Barapanaposhi, sustained a fracture on her hand in the assault and has been admitted to Karanjia hospital.

Published: 22nd February 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Tatto-Tangabila road blocked by irate locals

Tatto-Tangabila road blocked by irate locals

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension ran high at Barapanaposhi village under Dudhiani forest range in Karanjia after a forest guard thrashed a pregnant woman suspecting her to be a timber smuggler.

The pregnant woman, Sukumati Guhia of Barapanaposhi, sustained a fracture on her hand in the assault and has been admitted to Karanjia hospital.

The accused, identified as Kabita Behera, was engaged as a forest guard in Dudhiani range on contractual basis.

Sources said Kabita along with some forest personnel raided Sukumati’ house on a tip-off that she had stocked valuable timber in her house.

When the forest personnel failed to find any wood, they allegedly tried to coerce the victim to admit that she had smuggled wood from the forest. 

However, Sukumati denied any wrongdoing and claimed innocence. This enraged Kabita who assaulted the victim before leaving the place.

On being informed about the incident, neighbours went to Sukumati’s house and found her writhing in pain. She was immediately rushed to the hospital. 

Protesting the injustice against Sukumati, irate locals blocked Tatto-Tangabila road at Tatto chowk later in the day.

The agitators demanded immediate arrest of the woman forest guard and financial assistance to the victim for medical treatment.

The road blockade continued from 9 am to 4 pm bringing vehicular movement on the route to a grinding halt.

Later, Karanjia Tehsildar Tapash Ranjan Dehuri and IIC Sarojini Singh reached the protest site and assured action against the accused forest guard following which the blockade was lifted.

Karanjia DFO Prasanna Behera said the woman forest guard has been suspended for negligence of duty. 
Basing on the complaint of Sukumati, Kabita has been detained by police.

IIC Singh said the accused forest guard is being interrogated and further action will be taken after investigation is over.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha forests
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp