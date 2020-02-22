Home States Odisha

Odisha stands 7th in India for crimes against women

As per the report of Crime in Odisha-2018, the state stands 7th in crime against Scheduled Castes, and that other states like UP, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh are ahead in this context.

Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra has admitted that Odisha stands in seventh position in crime against women in the country.

In a written reply to a question from Narasingh Mishra (Congress), the Minister said States like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Assam have recorded more cases compared to Odisha in this regard.

The Minister said the conviction rate in crime against women in Odisha is 8.3 per cent for 2018. States like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Assam are, however, behind Odisha in the conviction rate.

As per the report of Crime in Odisha-2018, Odisha stands 7th in crime against Scheduled Castes, he said and added that other States like UP, AP, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are ahead of Odisha in this context.

Similarly, the Minister said Odisha is third in the country compared to other states in crime against Scheduled Tribes. Other States like MP and Rajasthan are ahead in this regard, he said and added that conviction rate on crime against SCs is only three per cent while in cases against STs, the conviction rate was 5.1 per cent. The Minister said rate of conviction is moderately increasing from 2016.

Prior to that there was intermittent increase and decrease in rate of conviction in atrocity cases. 

The Minister said in the 10-year period between 2010 and 2019, Odisha recorded 19531 rape and 14039 murder cases respectively.

In a written reply to a separate question from Umakant Samantray (BJD), the Minister said 1,21,525 cognisable cases were registered in Odisha in 2019 compared to 1,07,408 in 2018, which is 13.1 per cent more.

