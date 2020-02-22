Old hands back as BJD heads in 14 districts of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While several old hands have been elected as presidents of organisational districts of BJD, more than half of them are new faces.

The ruling BJD on Friday announced presidents of 33 organisational districts, election for which was held last month.

While 14 district presidents are known faces in the party, 19 are new to organisational matters.

Former mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and BJD legislator from Bhubaneswar (Central) Anant Narayan Jena has been elected president of Bhubaneswar organisational district. He will replace Amaresh Jena.

Similarly, senior leaders and former MLAs Debasis Samantray and Ramesh Chandra Chau Patnaik have been elected as president of Cuttack and Ganjam organisational districts.

Sources in the party said as elections to the urban local bodies (ULBs) are likely later this year, return of experienced leaders will help the party during the polls.

Several ministers have also been elected as district presidents.

While Minister for Child and Women Development Tukuni Sahu will take charge of Balangir district, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick will continue as president of Dhenkanal district.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi has been elected president of Mayurbhanj district, senior leader Kashinath Hembrum will take charge of organisational matters of Mayurbhanj Sadar.

After his name was announced as president of Bhubaneswar organisational district, Jena said the party will be strengthened with the combined effort of all workers. Stating that elections to BMC will be a big challenge, he said, “We will try to ensure smooth implementation of all schemes and projects which have been rolled out.”

Presidents

Mahendra Bastia: Angul

Jagannath Swain: Bhadrak

Mahidhar Rana: Boudh

Romancha Ranjan Biswal: Deogarh

Pradip Nayak: Gajapati

Prasanta Muduli: Jagatsinghpur

Saroj Mohapatra: Jajpur

Saroj Kumar Karna: Kandhamal

Utkal Keshari Parida: Kendrapara

Madhav Sardar: Keonjhar

Bibhuti Bhusan Balabantaray: Khurda

Iswar Panigrahi: Koraput

Purna Chandra Baka: Malkangiri

Ramesh Behera: Nayagarh

Manoj Mishra: Nuapada

Sidhartha Das: Sambalpur

Saroj Kampa : Subarnapur

Binay Toppo: Sundargarh

Experienced hands