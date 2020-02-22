Home States Odisha

Old hands back as BJD heads in 14 districts of Odisha

The ruling BJD on Friday announced presidents of 33 organisational districts, election for which was held last month.

Published: 22nd February 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While several old hands have been elected as presidents of organisational districts of BJD, more than half of them are new faces.

While 14 district presidents are known faces in the party, 19 are new to organisational matters.

Former mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and BJD legislator from Bhubaneswar (Central) Anant Narayan Jena has been elected president of Bhubaneswar organisational district. He will replace Amaresh Jena.

Similarly, senior leaders and former MLAs Debasis Samantray and Ramesh Chandra Chau Patnaik have been elected as president of Cuttack and Ganjam organisational districts.

Sources in the party said as elections to the urban local bodies (ULBs) are likely later this year, return of experienced leaders will help the party during the polls.

Several ministers have also been elected as district presidents.

While Minister for Child and Women Development Tukuni Sahu will take charge of Balangir district, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick will continue as president of Dhenkanal district.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi has been elected president of Mayurbhanj district, senior leader Kashinath Hembrum will take charge of organisational matters of Mayurbhanj Sadar.

After his name was announced as president of Bhubaneswar organisational district, Jena said the party will be strengthened with the combined effort of all workers. Stating that elections to BMC will be a big challenge, he said, “We will try to ensure smooth implementation of all schemes and projects which have been rolled out.”

Presidents

  • Mahendra Bastia: Angul

  • Jagannath Swain: Bhadrak

  • Mahidhar Rana: Boudh

  • Romancha Ranjan Biswal: Deogarh

  • Pradip Nayak: Gajapati

  • Prasanta Muduli: Jagatsinghpur

  • Saroj Mohapatra: Jajpur

  • Saroj Kumar Karna: Kandhamal

  • Utkal Keshari Parida: Kendrapara

  • Madhav Sardar: Keonjhar

  • Bibhuti Bhusan Balabantaray: Khurda

  • Iswar Panigrahi: Koraput

  • Purna Chandra Baka: Malkangiri

  • Ramesh Behera: Nayagarh

  • Manoj Mishra: Nuapada

  • Sidhartha Das: Sambalpur

  • Saroj Kampa : Subarnapur

  • Binay Toppo: Sundargarh

Experienced hands

  • Rabindra 

  • Kumar Jena

  • Balasore

  • Bijay Ranjan 

  • Singh Bariha

  • Bargarh

  • Kishore Mohanty Jharsuguda

  • Pushpendra Singh

  • Kalahandi 

  • Ramesh 

  • Chandra Majhi

  • Nabarangpur

  • Maheswar Mohanty

  • Puri 

  • Sarada 

  • Prasad Nayak

  • Rourkela

