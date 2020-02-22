Rain spell for four days in Odisha from February 23

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Almost entire Odisha, except southern parts, will experience rainfall under the influence of strong western disturbance for four days from Sunday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely at one or two places in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on Sunday.

Similar condition is expected at many places in north-interior districts, a few places in north-coastal region, Khurda, Puri and Nayagarh districts, and at one or two places in the remaining districts of the State on Monday.

IMD issued a yellow warning and forecast thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal and Nayagarh districts on Monday.

“Heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Cuttack, Puri, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur and Bhadrak districts between Tuesday and Wednesday morning,” said HR Biswas, Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Thunderstorm with lightning is expected at isolated places in coastal districts, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Kandhamal during the same period, he added.

The Met office has forecast light to moderate rainfall or thundershower at most places in coastal Odisha, at many places in north-interior region and a few places in south-interior parts of the State between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

“Rainfall activity will occur in the State under the influence of passage of strong western disturbance, and south-easterly/easterly wind at lower levels leading to moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal,” said Biswas.

The rainfall is likely to bring down day temperature in the State. Maximum temperature will be around 27 degree Celsius and 29 degree in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar respectively on Tuesday.

Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded maximum temperature of 32.4 degree and 33 degree respectively on Friday.