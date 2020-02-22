Sampark Kranti Express coaches decouple twice

Home States Odisha

Published: 22nd February 2020 07:29 AM

indian railways

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Passengers of Anand Vihar to Puri Sampark Kranti Express had a harrowing time as the train’s coaches decoupled twice on Friday.

Sources said coaches of the train first detached from the engine after it departed from Anand Vihar, Delhi at about 7.05 am.

The incident occurred between Anand Vihar and Sahibabad.

The train engine left with a few coaches leaving behind the rest before it is halted enroute and coupled by railway staff.

Passengers said a major mishap was avoided as the train was moving slowly.

The train’s coaches again parted away near Hathras Junction in Uttar Pradesh at about 10 am. While some coaches were left at Hathras, half the train moved away due to decoupling of the train.

The engine returned back after the railway officials of Hathras junction informed the train staff. The train was coupled once again.

“The decoupling was scary this time as the train was moving at its regular speed. Thank God, nothing happened. The train should be properly checked before leaving a station,” said a passenger. 

Train services on the busy New Delhi and Howrah route was disrupted for a long time due to detachment of coaches.

Meanwhile, East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said all passengers are safe.

“The train was thoroughly examined at Tudla where the pantry car, which had some issues, got uncoupled. The train was allowed to leave after proper safety checks,” said a spokesperson.

The train, which was scheduled to arrive at about 12.30 pm on Saturday at Puri, is running four hours late.

