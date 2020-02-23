Home States Odisha

Annual day of OPA

The Odisha Professional Association (OPA) celebrated its fourth annual day at Science City Auditorium in Kolkata recently. 

Published: 23rd February 2020 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Union MSME Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi inaugurating the function

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Odisha Professional Association (OPA) celebrated its fourth annual day at Science City Auditorium in Kolkata recently. Union MSME Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who inaugurated the event, encouraged youths to work on improving their talents and skills to be successful in life. “Instead of looking for jobs, we should hone our skills and utilise the talent to build career and reach the destination,” he said. 

Former State Information Commissioner and mentor of Centre for Youth and Social Development (CYSD) Jagadananda in his address said Odisha’s growth is often affected due to frequent natural calamities and therefore, the government and non-government institutions should work together to implement a long term development plan in the State. 

Chairman of Medica Group of Hospitals Dr Alok Roy shared health tips and provided free health cards to members of OPA. The association honoured Renuka Rath with lifetime achievement award on the occasion. Radhakanta Patra was also awarded. OPA president Bijay Sahoo and secretary Samit Jena were present along with governing body members.

For representational purposes
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
