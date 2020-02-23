Annual day of OPA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Professional Association (OPA) celebrated its fourth annual day at Science City Auditorium in Kolkata recently. Union MSME Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who inaugurated the event, encouraged youths to work on improving their talents and skills to be successful in life. “Instead of looking for jobs, we should hone our skills and utilise the talent to build career and reach the destination,” he said.

Former State Information Commissioner and mentor of Centre for Youth and Social Development (CYSD) Jagadananda in his address said Odisha’s growth is often affected due to frequent natural calamities and therefore, the government and non-government institutions should work together to implement a long term development plan in the State.

Chairman of Medica Group of Hospitals Dr Alok Roy shared health tips and provided free health cards to members of OPA. The association honoured Renuka Rath with lifetime achievement award on the occasion. Radhakanta Patra was also awarded. OPA president Bijay Sahoo and secretary Samit Jena were present along with governing body members.