Home States Odisha

BJP defends decision of Hindi imposition in AIIMS, questions government’s Odia use

Dubbing the reaction of the BJD as an attempt to mislead the people, Swain said nursing and undergraduate medical students of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar are being taught in Odia language.

Published: 23rd February 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Former MP Kharbela Swain

Former MP Kharbela Swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the ruling BJD and opposition Congress voicing strong protest over imposition of Hindi as language for official and verbal communication in AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, BJP asked the State Government to explain why it failed to implement Odia in all official business.

Defending the action of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on use of Hindi language, former MP Kharbela Swain said no where in the circular it was mentioned that Odia language cannot be used or spoken by the staff of the institute.

Dubbing the reaction of the BJD as an attempt to mislead the people, Swain said nursing and undergraduate medical students of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar are being taught in Odia language. Railway tickets are now available in Odia and this was made possible by Narendra Modi government, he said.

"Will the State Government explain why all official works in State Government particularly in Secretariat, Assembly and in the three Government medical colleges at Cuttack, Burla and Berhampur are being transacted in Odia?" Swain asked.

It has been a long-standing demand of the people of the State to use Odia as the medium at all levels of judiciary. Many states have brought reforms in the judiciary by using their own language for the convenience of their people.

Why is the State Government still indecisive on the issue, he wondered.Swain asked BJD MP Pinaki Mishra, who has been leading the protest by sending a memorandum to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, to tell the people of the State in which language he argued his case in Orissa High Court. The BJD is more interested for English language than Odia as many of their top leaders are not well conversant with the regional language, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Kharbela Swain BJP AIIMS Hindi impositon
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp