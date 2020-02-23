Former MP Sushmita Dev calls for more women force from Odisha in Congress

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President of All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) and former MP Sushmita Dev on Saturday said more women should be brought into the party to further strengthen it at the grassroots level. Dev attended a meeting of the State unit of Mahila Congress here to discuss ways to strengthen the women’s wing of the party in Odisha.

The meeting was presided over by working president of the Odisha Mahila Congress Bandita Parida. Dev advised the State and district functionaries to protest and raise people’s awareness about the Centre and State’s failure to check the growing crime against women and deteriorating law and order situation.

Sandhya Sawalakhe, secretary of AIMC and Odisha in-charge, former Minister Bijaylaxmi Sahu and former MLA Umarani Patra also addressed the meeting. Interaction of Dev with Mahila Congress functionaries of Odisha is seen as part of the restructuring of the State unit by the party. Similar meetings of youth and student wings of the party have already been held.