Home States Odisha

Kalpana Dash murder: Ex-Odisha MLA Anup Kumar Sai sent to jail, victim's kin summoned

Police said that the former Brajrajnagar MLA did not cooperate during interrogation and reiterated his old statements.

Published: 23rd February 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Former MLA Anup Kumar Sai

Former MLA Anup Kumar Sai

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The  prime accused in murder of a woman Kalpana Dash and her minor daughter, former Brajrajnagar MLA  was sent to judicial custody by Chhattisgarh police after his three-day remand ended on Saturday. Raigarh SP Santosh Singh said Sai did not cooperate during interrogation and reiterated his old statements. If the Chhattisgarh High Court allows police to conduct narco test on him, more information will come to light, he added. 

On the other hand, a team of Raigarh police reached Hotel Meghdoot at Jharsuguda on Saturday and seized the register of 2016 as Sai had informed during interrogation that Kalpana and her daughter stayed in there  on May 6, 2016. The hotel staff were also cross examined. Sai and his driver Barman Toppo had allegedly carried out the gruesome murders near Sakambari Plant of Raigarh district.

The police team also visited Rajpur and Bagarchaka villages in Brajrajnagar and served notice to Barun Dash, brother of Kalpana, and her sister-in-law Reena Dash to record statements at Chakradharnagar police station on Sunday. The SP informed that another team of officers has been sent to Gujurat to locate the Bolero that was sold by Sai. The present owner of the SUV has also been issued a notice to come to Chakradharnagar police station along with the vehicle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalpana Dash Brajrajnagar Chhattisgarh High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp