Kalpana Dash murder: Ex-Odisha MLA Anup Kumar Sai sent to jail, victim's kin summoned

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The prime accused in murder of a woman Kalpana Dash and her minor daughter, former Brajrajnagar MLA was sent to judicial custody by Chhattisgarh police after his three-day remand ended on Saturday. Raigarh SP Santosh Singh said Sai did not cooperate during interrogation and reiterated his old statements. If the Chhattisgarh High Court allows police to conduct narco test on him, more information will come to light, he added.

On the other hand, a team of Raigarh police reached Hotel Meghdoot at Jharsuguda on Saturday and seized the register of 2016 as Sai had informed during interrogation that Kalpana and her daughter stayed in there on May 6, 2016. The hotel staff were also cross examined. Sai and his driver Barman Toppo had allegedly carried out the gruesome murders near Sakambari Plant of Raigarh district.

The police team also visited Rajpur and Bagarchaka villages in Brajrajnagar and served notice to Barun Dash, brother of Kalpana, and her sister-in-law Reena Dash to record statements at Chakradharnagar police station on Sunday. The SP informed that another team of officers has been sent to Gujurat to locate the Bolero that was sold by Sai. The present owner of the SUV has also been issued a notice to come to Chakradharnagar police station along with the vehicle.