Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates Gandhi Peace Centre to State

The centre will conduct multi-media shows on Gandhi’s ideology of truth, non-violence and Jainism till March 15.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday dedicated the Gandhi Centre for Peace, located near Khandagiri-Udaygiri caves, to the people of Odisha. The centre, built on five acres of land, is a digital interactive museum to promote Gandhian values and principles among the people, particularly the youth.

Set up with the support of Aditya Birla Group,  the centre has six galleries where memorabilia and articles used by the Mahatma have been put up for display. The centre will conduct multi-media shows on Gandhi’s ideology of truth, non-violence and Jainism till March 15.

The State Government had signed an MoU with the Aditya Birla Group in 2017 for operation and management of the interpretation centre at Khandagiri-Udayagiri caves and decided to rename it as Eternal Gandhi Peace Centre. The Chief Minister said the centre will provide an institutionalised platform to awaken consciousness about life and works of Gandhiji and educate people to realise the deeper significance of his ideals.  He also reiterated his demand for incorporating non-violence in the Preamble of the Constitution. 

Rajashree Birla, Chairperson of Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development, said Odisha was the right choice to set up an insightful gallery on Gandhiji. She said Naveen epitomised Gandhian values and the Mahatma also felt a kind of spiritual connect with Odisha, which he visited eight times. The Chief Minister complimented Birla and Santrupta Mishra of Aditya Birla Group for their tireless efforts to take the project forward which is the fourth of its kind.

