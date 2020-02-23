Odisha DGP Abhay reviews strategy to counter Maoists 

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Director General of Police Abhay on Saturday reviewed the strategy for tackling Maoist menace in Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Rayagada districts. In a meeting of senior police officers, he stressed the need for forming a joint operation strategy in the three districts, which are the corridor of Maoists. Adequate security should be provided to people engaged in development projects such as road construction which are threatened by the Maoists, he added.

The DGP said Odisha police is in control of the situation and has been dominating the Maoists. He also reviewed the law and order situation in the three districts and asked officers to ensure proper implementation of State Government's 'Mo Sarkar' initiative.Director, Intelligence Satyajit Mohanty, DIG (South Western range) Shefeen Ahamed, Kalahandi SP B Ganagadhar, Kandhamal SP Prateek Singh and Rayagada SP Saravana Vivek were among those present in the meeting.