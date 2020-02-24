Home States Odisha

Bhim Army bandh throws life out of gear in Odisha's Sambalpur

The merchant association of Balangir also extended its support to the bandh with supporters of Bhim Army burning tyres at several places to obstruct traffic.

Published: 24th February 2020 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

The Budharaja-Ainthapali main road in Sambalpur city wears a deserted look due to the bandh on Sunday

The Budharaja-Ainthapali main road in Sambalpur city wears a deserted look due to the bandh on Sunday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Normal life was affected in the district on Sunday due to a 12-hour dawn to dusk ‘Bharat bandh’ called by Bhim Army against the Supreme Court verdict on reservation. The apex court had ruled that States are not bound to provide reservation in promotion and also quota is not a fundamental right. While shops, markets and business establishments remained closed on the day, vehicular movement including public transport was also disrupted due to the bandh.

Movement of vehicles was affected on NH-53 and NH-55 along with Sambalpur-Rourkela Biju Expressway due to the agitation. Activists of Bhim Army could be seen picketing at several places in the city. They also staged rail roko and detained the Sambalpur-Puri Inter-city Express for around one hour at Sambalpur railway station.

State president of Bhim Army Lankesh Ravan said the outfit is against the ruling of Supreme Court. "Reservation is for those sections of the society, which have been oppressed for years. Reservation is fundamental right of such people and should also be applicable in private sectors," he said. 

The bandh also affected life in neighbouring Bargarh district where shops and business establishments remained closed. Agitators blocked NH-53 at Haldipali Chowk and Main Road of Bargarh town at Gandhi Chowk. However, there was no effect of the bandh in Deogarh district.

Shutdown total

BALANGIR: ‘Bharat bandh’ call given by Bhim Army was total in Balangir, Sonepur and Nuapada districts. All private institutions, business establishments, shops, malls and daily markets remained closed. Roads wore a deserted look on the day.  The merchant association of Balangir also extended its support to the bandh. The supporters of Bhim Army burnt tyres at several places to obstruct traffic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhim Army Odisha Bandh Sambalpur Sambalpur bandh Supreme Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp