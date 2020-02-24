BJD committed to push women quota in Parliament, says Naveen at Devi Awards

Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in a conversation with Editorial Director of The New Indian Express Prabhu Chawla during Devi Award Ceremony in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Reasserting his pledge to fight for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will press for passing the Women’s Reservation Bill. In a brief interaction with Editorial Director of The New Indian Express Prabhu Chawla at the 19th edition of Devi Awards, presented by Dalmia Bharat Group, the Chief Minister said, “Our party will continue to press for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament. We have done it in Odisha and will certainly push for it in the Lok Sabha.”

The Chief Minister presented the Devi Awards to Dr Pratibha Ray, Dutee Chand, Dr Sanghamitra Pati, Dr Sujata Kar, Sonali Mishra, Jhulima Mallick, Anshu Pragyan Das, Vidhya Das, Sita Behera, Sashi Pradhan, Subhalaxmi Subudhi and Sruti Mohapatra.Stating that his father and former chief minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik was the first person in the country to have reserved 33 per cent of seats for women in panchayatiraj institutions (PRIs), Naveen said his Government has taken the policy forward by earmarking 50 per cent of the seats for women at the grassroot-level governance system. 

The Odisha Government has launched two flagship programmes for women, the Mission Shakti for empowerment and economic development and Mamata for  health, nutrition and welfare of pregnant women and lactating mothers. “Nearly one million women have been covered  under these programmes,” he said and congratulated the Devi award winners.In his welcome address, Chawla said the Chief Minister has done many things for empowering women and their  economic and social development. 

“Naveen, who has been elected as Chief Minister of Odisha for a record fifth consecutive time, believes in work and not  word,” he said and added that The New Indian Express has paid tribute to women achievers from across the country by  presenting the Devi awards, which was instituted at New Delhi in December, 2014. Managing Director of Dalmia Bharat  Group Puneet Dalmia presented a plaque to the Chief Minister.

In his welcome address, Chawla said the Chief Minister has done many things for empowering women and their  economic and social development. “Naveen, who has been elected as Chief Minister of Odisha for a record fifth consecutive time, believes in work and not  word,” he said and added that The New Indian Express has paid tribute to women achievers from across the country by  presenting the Devi awards, which was instituted at New Delhi in December, 2014. Managing Director of Dalmia Bharat  Group Puneet Dalmia presented a plaque to the Chief Minister.

