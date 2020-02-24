Home States Odisha

Contract workers makes bribery allegation against RTO officer in Odisha

In November last year, the RTO allegedly asked a contractual data operator to pay Rs 40,000 to get his pending salary and regularise his job.

corruption, bribe

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Regional Transport Officer (RTO) of Nabarangpur Ganeswar Kanhar has landed in controversy after a contractual data entry operator accused him of taking bribe to regularise his job.

Laxminath Harijan, a contractual data operator in Nabarangpur RTO office, alleged that Kanhar took Rs 40,000 from him to regularise his job. Recently, a video of Harijan demanding his money back from the RTO went viral on social media. 

On Saturday, the data operator lodged complaints with Nabarangpur ADM NC Sutar and local police seeking justice and protection from the RTO. Harijan had joined the RTO office as a contractual data operator in 2017 with a remuneration of Rs 11,900 per month.

However, he was not paid his salary since the last 16 months. Harijan requested Kanhar to clear his dues several times but in vain. In November last year, the RTO allegedly asked him to pay Rs 40,000 to get his pending salary and regularise his job.

Accordingly, Harijan deposited the amount in the bank of the RTO. However, he neither got his salary nor his job was regularised. Harijan then demanded his money back from Kanhar but the RTO refused.

Harijan also alleged that some persons have threatened him to remain silent over the issue. Basing on his complaint, Nabarangpur police have started investigation into the matter. Despite repeated attempts, the RTO refused to comment. Meanwhile, the local unit of Congress has demanded arrest of the RTO and protection for Harijan.

Addressing mediapersons, Local Congress president Muna Tripathy said the allegation against the RTO proves that the State Government has failed to implement the 5T initiative in tribal areas.If no action is taken against the RTO, Congress will take to the streets in the first week of March, Tripathy threatened.

