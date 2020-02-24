Ex-Odisha MLA Anup Kumar Sai's family withdraws stir, demands CBI probe in double murder

By Express News Service

JHATSUGUDA: Family members of former Brajrajnagar MLA Anup Kumar Sai on Sunday accused Chhattisgarh Police of forcing him to admit his involvement in the double murder. Claiming that Sai is innocent, they demanded handing over the case to CBI.

The former MLA’s brother Pramod Sai said a memorandum on the CBI demand has been submitted to the Collector. Sai’s family members had been staging dharna outside the Jharsuguda collectorate since Saturday evening over the demand. They called off the stir on Sunday after Collector Saroj Kumar Samal held a discussion with them.

The Collector informed that the matter is under investigation by Chhattisgarh Government and Jharsuguda administration cannot interfere at this stage. "But the Home Department, Government of Odisha, will be informed about harassment allegation levelled on Chhattisgarh police by Sai’s family. If the family members are not happy with the investigation by Chhattisgarh police, they can appeal in the court of law for necessary action", Samal further said.

However, Raigarh ASP Abhishek Verma refuted the allegation. "Our intention is not to trouble anyone. Police have just requested Sai to cooperate during investigation," he said. Sai and his driver Barman Toppo have been arrested for allegedly killing Kalpana and her daughter in 2016 in Chhattisgarh. Two vehicles were used to mow down the bodies.

