Home States Odisha

Ex-Odisha MLA Anup Kumar Sai's family withdraws stir, demands CBI probe in double murder

Sai’s family members had been staging dharna outside the Jharsuguda collectorate since Saturday evening over the demand.

Published: 24th February 2020 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Former MLA Anup Kumar Sai

Former MLA Anup Kumar Sai

By Express News Service

JHATSUGUDA: Family members of former Brajrajnagar MLA Anup Kumar Sai on Sunday accused Chhattisgarh Police of forcing him to admit his involvement in the double murder. Claiming that Sai is innocent, they demanded handing over the case to CBI.

The former MLA’s brother Pramod Sai said a memorandum on the CBI demand has been submitted to the Collector. Sai’s family members had been staging dharna outside the Jharsuguda collectorate since Saturday evening over the demand. They called off the stir on Sunday after Collector Saroj Kumar Samal held a discussion with them. 

The Collector informed that the matter is under investigation by Chhattisgarh Government and Jharsuguda administration cannot interfere at this stage. "But the Home Department, Government of Odisha, will be informed about harassment allegation levelled on Chhattisgarh police by Sai’s family. If the family members are not happy with the investigation by  Chhattisgarh police, they can appeal in the court of law for necessary action", Samal further said.

However, Raigarh ASP Abhishek Verma refuted the allegation. "Our intention is not to trouble anyone. Police have just requested Sai to cooperate during investigation," he said. Sai and his driver Barman Toppo have been arrested for allegedly killing Kalpana and her daughter in 2016 in Chhattisgarh. Two vehicles were used to mow down  the bodies.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anup Kumar Sai Chhattisgarh Police CBI Odisha MLA murder allegation
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp