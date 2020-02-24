Home States Odisha

Herd from Jharkhand wreaks havoc in Jaleswar

A herd comprising 18 elephants from Dalma forest in neighbouring Jharkhand has been wreaking havoc in areas under Raibania forest within Jaleswar range for the last one month. 

Published: 24th February 2020 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A herd comprising 18 elephants from Dalma forest in neighbouring Jharkhand has been wreaking havoc in areas under Raibania forest within Jaleswar range for the last one month. Residents of villages near the forest have been living in panic and do not venture out of their houses after sunset. The forest staff efforts to drive away the herd by burning tyres, beating of drums and blasting of crackers have not yielded the desired result. 

The elephants take shelter in the forests of Kendukhunta, Ghardgarda, Janhiphulia, Kalajodi, Baghbuda and Bhadua during the day and sneak into human habitation in the evening. Villagers of Dhanaghera, Sralibasa, Kendragadia, Sukhajodi, Luhapada, Taradigha, Dharampur, Chakuapada, and Kalajoid are the worst affected by the menace.   Malati Singh, a resident of Baghbuda village said her family has been spending nights on the roof of her under-construction Indira Awas Yojana house for the last one week owing to the fear of the elephants. Sanjeeb Kumar Patra of Khuard village said communication between Denganalia and Raibania has been cut-off as few people dare to travel on the road after 5 pm. 

In a bid to tackle the menace, the Balasore Forest Division has started an initiative called ‘Operation Gajraj’ in the district. DFO Biswaraj Panda said the herd has damaged rice, paddy and even houses in the affected areas. He said the elephants have been sneaking into human habitation in search of Mahua flowers. Panda said since the elephants cannot enter Rajabandh in West Bengal due to several obstacles placed by people there, they sneak into the district and create havoc here. As many as seven teams comprising Rangers of five forest ranges in the district along with other personnel have been engaged to drive out the  elephants from the district. 

The DFO said officials of NESCO have been asked to cut-off electricity supply to places where the elephants have been sighted.   Jaleswar Ranger Saroj Kumar Mohanty said the herd has been divided into three separate ones. While one of them is staying in Rangamatia forest, the other two are present at Sukjudi and Ambpua forests, just six to seven km from the West Bengal border “We are keeping a close watch on their movements,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp