Home States Odisha

Mobilisation of Odisha’s own revenue sources stressed in Budget 2020

Ex-Odisha PSC chairperson Vivek Pattnaik said priority should be given to marginal and small farmers and agricultural labourers.

Published: 24th February 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the share of Odisha’s own revenue in total receipts in Budget 2020-21 has increased by two percentage points, stronger efforts are required to mobilise revenue from own sources, opined experts at a consultation here on Saturday.

"The tax policy for 2020-21 aims to strengthen tax administration by use of information technology, but the Budget lacks a holistic approach for strengthening own source of revenue mobilisation," they said.

Former chairperson of Odisha Public Service Commission Vivek Pattnaik said priority should be given to marginal and small farmers and agricultural labourers since the agriculture is the backbone of the economy. "The Government should priorities agro-based industries as it opens a lot of employment options for which institutions like IPICOL must be revived," he said.

Executive Director of the Delhi-based Centre for Budget and Governance Accountability Subrat Das said the State Budget needs to give more priority to higher education, health and urban sanitation since the Union Budget has not given much resources for these sub-sectors within social sector budget estimates.

Echoing similar sentiment, former Information Commissioner Jagadananda said strengthening the primary education system should be the focus of the government rather investing more on model schools. "Disaster resilient rural infrastructure is the need of the hour as the State is frequently affected by multiple disasters," he added.

Joint Secretary of Finance department Satyapriya Rath said the State share in Central taxes and grants in aid from the Centre contribute as much as 60 per cent of the overall receipts by Odisha. Hence, any shortfall in that affects the resource availability for the Budget, he added.The consultation was organised by Odisha Budget and Accountability Centre and Orissa Economics Association at the Centre for Youth and Social Development (CYSD).

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2020 Odisha Budget Centre for Budget and Governance Accountability Odisha revenue
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp