Single ticket registration introduced

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) has introduced a Central Registration System (CRS) at OPD to facilitate patients in availing multiple consultations through a single ticket. The facility will streamline health care services and improve efficiency in the hospital.

Earlier, a patient had to face a lot of inconveniences in making separate and successive registrations for getting tickets one after another to avail multiple consultations from doctors of different departments. But, now with single ticket registration, a patient can avail multiple consultations. Each ticket is valid for one month for consultation, investigation and treatment, said SCBMCH Superintendent Saroj Kanta Sahoo.

Similarly, doctors and hospital authorities can get all information related to a patient’s disease, line of treatment provided and medicines prescribed to the patient online. “We have also introduced advance ticket booking system for patients from far away localities,” he informed.