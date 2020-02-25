10,054 police posts lying vacant: Odisha MoS Home Dibya Shankar Mishra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra on Monday said 10,054 posts in different categories in Odisha Police were vacant till December, 2019.

In a written reply to questions from Narasingh Mishra and Tara Prasad Bahinipati (both Congress), the Minister said as many as 78 Indian Police Service (IPS) posts of Odisha cadre are vacant for a long time. The sanctioned strength of the State IPS cadre is 195. Similarly, 29 State cadre IPS officers are on Central deputation, he informed.

"Of the 29 IPS officers who are in Central deputation, three officers are working outside Odisha for more than 12 years. The State Government had made several moves seeking more number of officers to fill up vacancies in the IPS cadre but it has not been addressed," he said.

The Minister said 501 posts are lying vacant in Group-A, 1,823 in Group-B, 6,487 in Group-C and 1,243 in Group-D. The State Police has a sanctioned strength of 72,119 while the present staff position is 62,065, he said and added that efforts are on to fill up the vacant posts through a recruitment drive, promotions and transfers.

Replying to a separate question from Mohan Majhi (BJP), the Minister, however, claimed that crime rate is under control in Odisha. Criticising the Government over the low conviction rate, Santosh Singh Saluja (Congress) told mediapersons outside the House that there has been a long standing demand to make posts of public prosecutors (PPs) and Assistant Public Prosecutors (APPs) cadre based which the Government has ignored. The conviction rate will improve if the posts of PPs and APPs are made cadre based, he added.

500 new posts created

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 500 posts have been sanctioned to be created for traffic management duties in various police stations across the State, including Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar -Cuttack. In a letter to the Accountant General (A and E), Special Secretary of Home department Santosh Bala said one DSP, 118 SI, 72 havildar and 309 constable posts will be created.

The newly created posts will be filled up following the relevant recruitment rules and provisions of Odisha Reservation of Vacancies (ORV) Act. Bala said the Group-B and Group-C posts will be filled up initially on contractual basis as per stipulations contained in the relevant notifications of the General Administration department.