Cops rule out foul play in missing CRPF jawan's death in Odisha

Rayagada SP Dr Saravana Vivek M said that preliminary investigation revealed that it was not a case of murder or suicide.

Published: 25th February 2020 12:27 PM

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The missing CRPF jawan, whose skeletal remains were reportedly found on Sunday from a forest at Nua Sahi in Rayagada, could have died a natural death, said Rayagada SP Dr Saravana Vivek M.
The deceased was Dharam Dev of Uttar Pradesh who was serving as a havildar in the CRPF 4th Battalion at Seiskhal in the district.

He went missing after boarding a bus from Seiskhal to Rayagada town on December 29 last year. A missing complaint was filed by his family members on January 2 this year. Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, the SP said preliminary investigation revealed that it was not a case of murder or suicide. However, further investigation is underway and post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the cause of death, he said.

Receiving information from locals, a police team and sniffer dog visited the forest at Nua Sahi and found a skeleton with the CRPF uniform on it. A bag containing clothes, a cellphone and Aadhaar card of Dharam was found near the skeleton. But it could not be immediately ascertained if the skeletal remains were of Dharam. His family members have been informed.

