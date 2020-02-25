Home States Odisha

Dolphin numbers dwindle in Odisha's Gahiramatha Marine Sanctuary

A senior official said that during the one-day dolphin census on January 19, forest officials sighted 60 Irrawaddy and only two Bottle-Nose dolphins in Gahiramatha.

Published: 25th February 2020 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors pose for photos near the carcass of a dead dolphin at Pentha beach within Gahiramatha Marine Sanctuary

Visitors pose for photos near the carcass of a dead dolphin at Pentha beach within Gahiramatha Marine Sanctuary. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Dolphin population is fast dwindling in the water bodies of Gahiramatha Marine Sanctuary and its nearby areas within Bhitarkanika National Park here. Forest officials counted only 62 dolphins this year as compared to 126 and 307 sighted in 2019 and 2018 respectively. This was revealed by the dolphin census report released on Monday.

Deputy Conservator of Forest (Wildlife Management) Pradipta Kumar Sahoo said during the one-day dolphin census on January 19, forest officials sighted 60 Irrawaddy and only two Bottle-Nose dolphins in Gahiramatha. Last year, 14 Irrawaddy, as many Bottle-Nose and 98 Humpback dolphins were counted. 

However, the population of Irrawaddy dolphin has increased in Chilika lake and other water bodies of the State. As many as 146 Irrawaddy and 17 Bottle-Nose were sighted in Chilika. In the water bodies of Puri, two Irrawaddy and five Bottle-Nose dolphins were counted.

Similarly in Balasore district, only one Bottle-Nose dolphin was found. Last year, 130 Irrawaddy dolphins were counted in Chilika. Sahoo said that 259 dolphins were sighted in the State last year. But this year, the number fell to 233 though population of Irrawaddy dolphins has increased in Chilika lake.

Forest officials conduced the first dolphin census in Gahiramatha in 2015. As many as 270 dolphins including 58 Irrawaddy, 23 Bottle-Nose, 123 Sousa Chinensis, 50 Sousa Plumbera, 15 pantropical spotted and one Finless porpoise were counted in Gahiramatha during the census. In 2016 and 2017, the census could not be carried out due to bad weather. 

Dolphin has been included in Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, in Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) and in Appendix II of the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS). It has also been categorised as Endangered on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List, the officer informed.

Three months back, carcasses of three Irrawaddy dolphins including a calf were washed ashore on the beach at Pentha within the sanctuary. Sources said many dolphins die every year off the coast after being caught in trawler and other nets, the major reason of the decline.

Census report

  • 307 dolphins counted in 2018

  • Population of Irrawaddy dolphin rises in Chilika lake

  • 146 Irrawaddy and 17 Bottle-Nose dolphins sighted in Chilika

  • 2 Irrawaddy and 5 Bottle-Nose dolphins found in water bodies of Puri

  • Only 1 Bottle-Nose dolphin found in Balasore district

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gahiramatha Marine Sanctuary Bhitarkanika National Park Odisha dolphins
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp