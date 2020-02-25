Driving license tests in Odisha sees fall in turnout as norms made tougher

Home States Odisha

Sources attributed the cause of dwindling number of the learner's licence applicants applying for driving licence to the tough test.

By Asish Mehta
BHUBANESWAR:  With the tests for obtaining driving licence made tougher, there has been a drastic fall in the number of learner licence holders turning up for the final test. According to Commerce and Transport department sources, the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) issued about 11.2 lakh learner’s licence in the last six months and three lakh applications are pending.

While 3.5 lakh driving licences were issued during the period, about 2.7 lakh applications are pending. Sources attributed the cause of dwindling number of the learner’s licence applicants applying for driving licence to the tough test.

If they fail to turn up for the final test within six months, they will have to apply for learner’s licence again, the sources added. Earlier, after obtaining the learner’s licence, the applicants were asked to appear for the field test within six months to qualify for driving licence (DL).

The RTOs conducted the tests using driving simulators and even allowed the applicants to use four-wheelers with dual controls. In some cases, the applicants were appearing for tests in driving training institute vehicles and taking the assistance of their trainers.

As the State Government decided to follow the norms strictly after giving sufficient time to the licence aspirants to obtain the document, the Department of Commerce and Transport instructed the RTOs across the State not to allow driving simulator or four-wheelers with dual controls during tests for the DL.

The State Government in November last year had relaxed enforcement of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act by three more months in view of rush at regional transport offices and pollution under testing control centres to obtain driving licence, registration and pollution certificates across the State. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had directed to extend the deadline for implementation of the amended Act for another three months to ensure that motor vehicle users obtain the required document.

Touchscreen computers for mock test

BHUBANESWAR: The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Cuttack has installed two touchscreen computers at its licensing facilitation centre in CDA Sector-6 for mock test for LL applicants. All applicants can try a mock test before sitting for the main LL test.

"Besides, two touchscreen computers have been installed at the centre for the LL test. If we receive positive response, such systems will be installed at all the test centres in the State. We will replace the computers having hand-held pointing device with touchscreen," said a senior official.

The testing centre has asked the applicants to arrive 45 minutes before their slot times. "Applicants can fill up the form, upload the required documents, pay the fee and book the slot online. Applicants can directly visit the test centre for verification of their documents and biometrics to appear for the test," said the official. 

