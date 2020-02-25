Home States Odisha

Missing minor from Odisha's Nuapada found hanging near school

Villagers staged a stir as district collector Madhusmita Sahoo suspended school’s hostel in-charge Shyam Lal Satnami.

Published: 25th February 2020 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: A Class IX student of SSD High School in Darlipada under Komna block was found hanging from a tree, hardly 500 metres away, on Monday. The 14-year-old Samanta Sabar of Chipjhar village under Nuapada block had gone missing from the school hostel on Sunday evening.

When the hostel authorities could not find him, they informed the Welfare Extension Officer of Komna block Shyam Sunder Dharua and his Nuapada counterpart Jaya Krushna Panigrahi. Both the officials could not trace the boy and lodged a complaint in Tarbod police outpost.

At around 7.30 am on Monday, some locals saw the body of Sabar hanging from a tree near the hostel building with his shirt wrapped around his neck. The headmaster of the school informed parents of the boy.
As the news spread, irate locals gathered around and did not allow police to take Sabar’s body for postmortem demanding an impartial investigation. 

Alleging foul play, they also demanded immediate suspension of the headmaster of the school, Raghu Mani Sabar and the hostel in-charge Shyam Lal Satnami besides, compensation to the family of the deceased. They staged dharna near the school over the demands. Although ADM Sitaram Patel and District Welfare Officer (DWO) Sandhyarani Majhi urged the villagers to call off stir, they did not budge.

They called off the stir in the evening after Collector Madhusmita Sahoo suspended Satnami and wrote to the district education officer regarding the headmaster’s suspension. While the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, police has intensified investigation into the case. A police dog squad has also been deployed.

Ambulance ‘delay’ leads to student’s death

JHARSAGUDA: A Class X student, who fell off a bicycle injuring himself while on his way to school to appear the HSC examination on Monday, died as the ambulance allegedly reached two hours late. The student, Iswar Rohidas, belonged to Bhanwara village under Kirmira block of Jharsuguda. He was studying in Government School at Bagdihi.

Iswar who was on his way to the school for the examination, accidentally fell off his cycle near Bheemjor and sustained critical injuries. His friends carried him to Bheemjor village and the local sarpanch called 108 ambulance from the District Headquarters Hospital(DHH).

The ambulance, however, arrived after over two hours and while Iswar was being taken to the DHH, he succumbed. His parents alleged that if the ambulance had arrived in time, he could have been saved. The doctor on duty at DHH declined to cite reason for Iswar’s death and said the matter would be clear only after post-mortem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha minor death Odisha minor missing Nuapada Samanta Sabar
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp