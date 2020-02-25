Missing minor from Odisha's Nuapada found hanging near school

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: A Class IX student of SSD High School in Darlipada under Komna block was found hanging from a tree, hardly 500 metres away, on Monday. The 14-year-old Samanta Sabar of Chipjhar village under Nuapada block had gone missing from the school hostel on Sunday evening.

When the hostel authorities could not find him, they informed the Welfare Extension Officer of Komna block Shyam Sunder Dharua and his Nuapada counterpart Jaya Krushna Panigrahi. Both the officials could not trace the boy and lodged a complaint in Tarbod police outpost.

At around 7.30 am on Monday, some locals saw the body of Sabar hanging from a tree near the hostel building with his shirt wrapped around his neck. The headmaster of the school informed parents of the boy.

As the news spread, irate locals gathered around and did not allow police to take Sabar’s body for postmortem demanding an impartial investigation.

Alleging foul play, they also demanded immediate suspension of the headmaster of the school, Raghu Mani Sabar and the hostel in-charge Shyam Lal Satnami besides, compensation to the family of the deceased. They staged dharna near the school over the demands. Although ADM Sitaram Patel and District Welfare Officer (DWO) Sandhyarani Majhi urged the villagers to call off stir, they did not budge.

They called off the stir in the evening after Collector Madhusmita Sahoo suspended Satnami and wrote to the district education officer regarding the headmaster’s suspension. While the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, police has intensified investigation into the case. A police dog squad has also been deployed.

Ambulance ‘delay’ leads to student’s death

JHARSAGUDA: A Class X student, who fell off a bicycle injuring himself while on his way to school to appear the HSC examination on Monday, died as the ambulance allegedly reached two hours late. The student, Iswar Rohidas, belonged to Bhanwara village under Kirmira block of Jharsuguda. He was studying in Government School at Bagdihi.

Iswar who was on his way to the school for the examination, accidentally fell off his cycle near Bheemjor and sustained critical injuries. His friends carried him to Bheemjor village and the local sarpanch called 108 ambulance from the District Headquarters Hospital(DHH).

The ambulance, however, arrived after over two hours and while Iswar was being taken to the DHH, he succumbed. His parents alleged that if the ambulance had arrived in time, he could have been saved. The doctor on duty at DHH declined to cite reason for Iswar’s death and said the matter would be clear only after post-mortem.