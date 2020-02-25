Home States Odisha

No headway in tertiary cancer centre in Odisha's VIMSAR Institute

The proposed Tertiary Care Cancer Centre at VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla is yet to make any headway despite identification of land for the purpose. 

Published: 25th February 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

VIMSAR, Burla.

VIMSAR (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The proposed Tertiary Care Cancer Centre at VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla is yet to make any headway despite identification of land for the purpose. The Odisha Cancer Care Foundation had in August last year conducted a feasibility assessment and identified the old paediatric building as the site for the cancer centre.

In October, the Foundation had intimated the VIMSAR authorities of the decision and asked them to demolish the old building to pave way for construction of the centre. However, four months have passed by since and no step has been taken to carry forward the project work. 

Dean and principal of VIMSAR Brajamohan Mishra said they have written to the Public Works Department (PWD) for demolition of the old building while Burla PWD Sub Divisional Officer Sheikh Muftar said the department has already submitted an estimate of Rs 15 lakh to the Director of Medical Education and Training for the demolition.

A tender will be floated  after the estimate is approved by DMET, Muftar said. The Centre is a joint initiative of the State Government and TATA Trusts.

The tertiary-level facility will provide comprehensive cancer care services which include state-of-the-art diagnostics and treatment, chemotherapy, endoscopy, immunotherapy, radio therapy, critical care and advance imaging. 

It will immensely benefit the cancer patients of Western Odisha, who now have to travel to Cuttack, Bhubaneswar or outside the State for treatment. Around 1,000 new cancer cases are reported at VIMSAR every year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VIMSAR Burla VIMSAR Cancer centre VSS Institute of Medical Sciences
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp