No headway in tertiary cancer centre in Odisha's VIMSAR Institute

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The proposed Tertiary Care Cancer Centre at VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla is yet to make any headway despite identification of land for the purpose. The Odisha Cancer Care Foundation had in August last year conducted a feasibility assessment and identified the old paediatric building as the site for the cancer centre.

In October, the Foundation had intimated the VIMSAR authorities of the decision and asked them to demolish the old building to pave way for construction of the centre. However, four months have passed by since and no step has been taken to carry forward the project work.

Dean and principal of VIMSAR Brajamohan Mishra said they have written to the Public Works Department (PWD) for demolition of the old building while Burla PWD Sub Divisional Officer Sheikh Muftar said the department has already submitted an estimate of Rs 15 lakh to the Director of Medical Education and Training for the demolition.

A tender will be floated after the estimate is approved by DMET, Muftar said. The Centre is a joint initiative of the State Government and TATA Trusts.

The tertiary-level facility will provide comprehensive cancer care services which include state-of-the-art diagnostics and treatment, chemotherapy, endoscopy, immunotherapy, radio therapy, critical care and advance imaging.

It will immensely benefit the cancer patients of Western Odisha, who now have to travel to Cuttack, Bhubaneswar or outside the State for treatment. Around 1,000 new cancer cases are reported at VIMSAR every year.