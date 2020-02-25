Home States Odisha

Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission to fix tariff under PPA norms

Earlier, the OERC had to revisit its tariff orders for 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 and determined the energy cost afresh for OPGC as per the April 19, 2018 order of the Supreme Court.

Published: 25th February 2020 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Power, electricity

For representational purposes

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as the public hearing for determination of power generation tariff of Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) from its first two thermal units in Ib Thermal Power Station for the ensuing fiscal is over, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) will have to fix the energy price as per the generator’s power purchase agreement (PPA) with Gridco.

Earlier, the OERC had to revisit its tariff orders for 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 and determined the energy cost afresh for OPGC as per the April 19, 2018 order of the Supreme Court.

Aggrieved over the tariff order for 2016-17 which was determined in accordance with the terms and conditions of OERC Generation Tariff Regulations, 2014, OPGC had challenged the order before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL). The tribunal upheld the OERC order on April 6, 2017.

In a civil appeal, OPGC moved to the Supreme Court against the APTEL order and the apex court while setting aside the tariff order for 2016-17 remanded the matter to the OERC for determination of the power cost afresh as per the PPA. 

The commission had already passed the tariff order for 2017-18 and 2018-19 by the time the apex court pronounced its order on the appeal of OPGC.

Subsequently, OPGC filed a separate petition before OERC demanding approval of additional capitalisation for re-determination of tariff from 2015-16 to 2018-19 in compliance with the Commission’s tariff order for 2018-19 and SC order. The regulatory proceedings of the case are still in progress.

Earlier, the State-owned OPGC in which US-based AES Corporation has 49 per cent stake had claimed additional capitalisation of Rs 122.15 crore from 2015-16 to 2018-19.

In tariff application for 2020-21, OPGC has proposed additional capitalisation of Rs18.52 crore and Rs 21.58 crore for 2019-20 and 2020-21 respectively. The generator claimed that the additional capitalisation qualifies under the 2014 regulations. Total additional capital claimed by the generator is Rs162.25 crore.

As the power generation tariff for 2019-20 was determined on the basis of original project cost of Rs1,060 (Rs450 crore equity and Rs610 crore debt), the PSU has filed its application for determination of tariff for 2020-21 in line with the amended PPA approved by the OERC in April, 2015. OPGC has demanded 20 paise hike on power generation cost for 2020-21 against Rs 2.47 per unit fixed for 2019-20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Power Generation Corporation power purchase agreement Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission APTEL
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp