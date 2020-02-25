Home States Odisha

Odisha police orders probe into woman BJD leader immolation case

The DGP has directed IG (Modernisation) Rekha Lohani to conduct the inquiry into the matter and submit the report.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay on Monday ordered a high-level inquiry into the death of BJD women wing leader Meenakshi Mishra, who had attempted self-immolation on February 12 and succumbed on Thursday. 

The DGP has directed IG (Modernisation) Rekha Lohani to conduct the inquiry into the matter and submit the report. "DGP ordered high level inquiry into death of BJD women leader Meenakshi Mishra following attempt of self-immolation on the premises of Berhampur SP office," the Crime Branch tweeted.

Meenakshi, a State executive member of Biju Mahila Janata Dal and resident of Engineering School Chowk at Baidyanathpur, had set herself ablaze protesting alleged police action against her son. With over 90 per cent burn injuries, she was first admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital and later shifted to SCBMCH, Cuttack. 

As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where she breathed her last on February 20. Meenakshi and her son Krutibasa had sustained grievous injuries after being attacked with sharp-edged weapons by a group of persons on January 28.

Basing on her complaint, police arrested three members of the group. Later, Krutibasa was also arrested on the basis of a counter FIR. Meenakshi had claimed that her son was falsely implicated and demanded his release unconditionally. When her plea went unheard, she reportedly took the drastic step. Krutibasa was released on bail when his mother was in the hospital.

