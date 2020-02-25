Poacher held with 50 kg elk meat  

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Forest officials of Udala range arrested a poacher and seized a country-made gun, bows and arrows along with 50 kg of elk meat from his possession on Monday. He was identified as 47-year-old Mohan Hansdah of Athapada village.

Ranger Ajay Kumar Das said eight armed poachers had entered Similipal forest in the morning. On being informed, two teams of forest personnel laid a trap on the road leading to the Similipal. At around 7.30, when the poachers returned, forest personnel intercepted them. While Hansdah was caught, the other seven managed to escape.“It is suspected that the poachers killed two to three elks. Hansdah was arrested under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. The other poachers will be nabbed soon,” Das added.