Sai’s remand hearing today  

The Raigarh CJM Court on Monday adjourned till Tuesday hearing on police application seeking remand of double murder accused Anup Sai. 

Published: 25th February 2020 05:33 AM

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA:  The Raigarh CJM Court on Monday adjourned till Tuesday hearing on police application seeking remand of double murder accused Anup Sai. Police had appealed the court to take the former Brajrajnagar MLA on remand for three more days and the hearing was adjourned in the absence of CJM. Police application for conducting narco test on Sai will also be heard on Tuesday.

Sai and his driver Barman Toppo, who are accused of killing a woman Kalpana Das and her daughter in 2016, are now lodged in Raigarh jail.The Chakradharnagar police on Monday interrogated some persons close to Sai including a coal transporter Ramesh Ganeriwal besides, Kalpana’s brother Barun Das. On the other hand, daughter of Sai, Subhasmita has written to the Odisha Human Rights Commission requesting its intervention into arrest of Sai which she claimed was illegal.

