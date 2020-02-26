COVID-19 suspect in Sambalpur  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 23-year-old youth suspected to be infected with Coronavirus (COVID-19) was admitted to VIMSAR on Tuesday evening. The patient, a native of Hemgir in Sundargarh district returned from South Korea on February 22. On Monday, he complained of mild fever and sore throat and visited the Hemgir CHC for check up on Tuesday.Suspecting Coronavirus infection, the CHC authorities informed Sundargarh health administration and he was shifted to VIMSAR.