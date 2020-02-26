Home States Odisha

Minor worker in Odisha gets Rs 9.37 lakhs aid for lost hand

However, within hours of joining duty, the boy who had no knowledge of the work was asked by the owner Anirudha Das to operate the milling machine.

Published: 26th February 2020 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 11:51 AM

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: After a long battle of nearly a year, a minor boy who lost one of his hands while working in a private rice mill at Panikoili was finally paid a compensation of Rs 9.37 lakh by the mill owner. The 16-year-old Chandan Kumar Sahu of Sankhachilla under Panikoili police limits was engaged in the Krupalu Rice Industries Pvt Ltd as a labourer in April last year.

He was rushed to the local hospital and then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for treatment. But, Das neither provided for his treatment nor gave any compensation. Instead, he disengaged Chandan from the job.

When Chandan’s mother approached Das for compensation, she was denied and harrassed by him. On February 18, she filed a case in the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) court seeking justice for her son. Acting on the directions of the court, Panikoili police registered a case against the rice mill owner. 

Sensing trouble, Das came forward to pay compensation and handed over a cheque of Rs 9,37,838  to Chandan in the presence of District Labour Officer.The legal cell officer of the District Child Protection Committee on Monday also visited Chandan’s house and collected details of the case. The official said action would be taken against Das under Child Labour law for engaging the minor in work.

