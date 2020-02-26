No CCTVs in 18 'sensitive' HSC exam centres in Odisha's Dhenkanal district

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: With HSC examinations being conducted across 83 centres in the district, only 29 have CCTV cameras installed on the premises. However, out of 18 centres considered ‘sensitive’, most of them do not have this provision of electronic surveillance despite Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) being clamped in the areas.

This has led to locals questioning the security arrangement as CCTVs have not been installed in centres which are prone to malpractice and need the surveillance facility even more. In another development, Odapada Block Education Officer has been given charge of two centres as observer while other BEOs have been assigned duties in the block squad.

Addressing the issue, District Education Officer (DEO) Nibedita Pany said the layout for the examinations has been done by the Board of Secondary Education and BEOs have been assigned duties by the Collector.