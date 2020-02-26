Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik re-elected as BJD president for 8th consecutive term

Naveen, who was the only leader to file nomination papers for the post on February 23, thanked people of Odisha and members of the party for their support and blessings.

Published: 26th February 2020 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Giving a new dimension to his 'people-first' approach, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) fights elections to win the love of people and serve them.

Naveen was re-elected as the president of BJD for the eighth consecutive term. Returning officer Pratap Dev announced his name as the party president at an event here.

Dev also released the list of State Executive members. Of the 355 State council members, 80 were elected as State Executive members, including the party's district presidents.

Addressing the State Executive, Naveen said, "As Biju babu says, you must not think of ruling the people but always be the servants of people," he said after being formally chosen as the president of the ruling party.

Naveen was the only leader to file nomination papers for the post on February 23. He thanked people of Odisha and members of the party for their support and blessings. The organisational elections in BJD are held in every three years.

The organisational polls of the BJD was held in five phases. The first three phases saw the election of presidents and committee members of gram panchayats and wards in urban areas, presidents of block committees and members in rural areas and presidents and committee members in urban areas besides the district committee presidents and members.

Last week, the party had declared the list of 33 presidents of its organisational districts. While 14 old hands were elected as district presidents, new faces were given charge in 19 districts.

Naveen was first elected as president of the regional party in 1997 when the party was formed. He is continuing as Chief Minister of the State since 2000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik BJD president BJD organisational polls
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and workers participating in 'peace march' towards Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi. (Photo| EPS/ Parveen Negi)
Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Issai are all brothers: Congress at peace march in Delhi
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas as death toll continues to rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp