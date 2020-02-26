Power supply to over 6,300 consumers snapped

By Express News Service

BALASORE; The North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Limited (NESCO) on Tuesday disconnected electricity supply of 6,354 consumers from Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Keonjhar districts for defaulting on payment of bills. NESCO PRO Chittaranjan Pradhan said pending dues worth Rs 8.84 crore have been collected from 29,122 consumers from the five districts in the last eight days. He said 120 squads have been formed to collect dues from consumers and disconnect supply to defaulters.

The company has deployed 34 squads in Balasore and collected Rs 1.71 crore from 6,153 consumers. Power supply to 2,021 consumers who collectively owed Rs 2.28 crore was snapped in the district. Similarly, as many as 27 special squads have been engaged in Mayurbhanj where power supply of 1,074 consumers who owed Rs 2.08 crore was disconnected and Rs 2.93 crore was collected from 12,742 consumers in the district.

For Bhadrak, 19 special squads have been deployed. While pending dues worth Rs 1.23 crore were collected from 2,852 consumers, power supply to 1,107 who owed Rs 2.21 crore was snapped in the district. In Jajpur, 20 squads have been deployed. While dues worth Rs 1.58 crore were collected from 2,495 consumers, power supply to 450 who owed Rs 1.06 crore was snapped on the day. In Keonjhar, Rs 1.37 crore was collected from 4,877 consumers by 20 squads. Electricity supply to 1,702 consumers who owed Rs 2.51 crore was snapped in the district. Sources said power supply of a few consumers who paid their bills later on the day was resumed.

